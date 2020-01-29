P.A.W. Capital Corp Trims Stake in The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI)

P.A.W. Capital Corp cut its position in The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the quarter. The Rubicon Project accounts for 3.0% of P.A.W. Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. P.A.W. Capital Corp owned approximately 0.66% of The Rubicon Project worth $2,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of The Rubicon Project in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The Rubicon Project in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in The Rubicon Project during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Rubicon Project during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in The Rubicon Project during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 67.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Rubicon Project stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.96. 81,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,694,668. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $520.62 million, a PE ratio of -17.82 and a beta of 1.66. The Rubicon Project Inc has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $10.96.

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $37.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.76 million. The Rubicon Project had a negative return on equity of 17.26% and a negative net margin of 19.57%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Rubicon Project Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Eve Filip sold 3,801 shares of The Rubicon Project stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $31,738.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 118,715 shares in the company, valued at $991,270.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Blima Tuller sold 12,370 shares of The Rubicon Project stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $93,640.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 134,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,607.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,426 shares of company stock valued at $1,861,709 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

RUBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of The Rubicon Project in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Stephens initiated coverage on The Rubicon Project in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on The Rubicon Project from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Rubicon Project from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised The Rubicon Project from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

The Rubicon Project Company Profile

The Rubicon Project, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. It offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including Websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed.

