P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT) Short Interest Down 8.3% in January

P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 944,400 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the December 31st total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 208,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of P H Glatfelter by 4,867.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in P H Glatfelter during the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in P H Glatfelter during the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in P H Glatfelter during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in P H Glatfelter during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded P H Glatfelter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Cfra raised P H Glatfelter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded P H Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of GLT stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.84. The company had a trading volume of 105,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,674. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.80 and a 200 day moving average of $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $750.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.75. P H Glatfelter has a 1-year low of $12.53 and a 1-year high of $19.03.

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.66 million. P H Glatfelter had a positive return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 6.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that P H Glatfelter will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. P H Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 247.62%.

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. The company's Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

