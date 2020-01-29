PAC Global Price Up 17.1% This Week (PAC)

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. PAC Global has a total market cap of $1.84 million and $9,382.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAC Global coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including TOPBTC, Crex24, CryptoBridge and Sistemkoin. During the last seven days, PAC Global has traded 17.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polis (POLIS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00008730 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About PAC Global

PAC Global is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 12th, 2013. PAC Global’s total supply is 7,655,785,933 coins and its circulating supply is 7,604,803,858 coins. The official website for PAC Global is paccoin.net. The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial.

Buying and Selling PAC Global

PAC Global can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, CryptoBridge, BiteBTC, Sistemkoin, Graviex, TOPBTC, CoinExchange, Crex24 and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAC Global should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAC Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

