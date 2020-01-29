PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Given New $79.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $79.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.80% from the stock’s current price.

PCAR has been the subject of several other reports. OTR Global downgraded PACCAR from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Cowen reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PACCAR from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.75.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PCAR traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.11. 60,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,286,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.39. PACCAR has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $83.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.65. The company has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PACCAR news, VP Henricus M. B. Wolters sold 7,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $591,225.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,685.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 7,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $616,165.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,164.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PACCAR by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in PACCAR by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 8,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in PACCAR by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in PACCAR by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in PACCAR by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 52,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Read More: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.