PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target Increased to $74.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $70.97 to $74.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PACCAR from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on PACCAR from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PACCAR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $76.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. PACCAR has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $83.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.65.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. PACCAR had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PACCAR will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 7,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $616,165.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,164.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Henricus M. B. Wolters sold 7,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $591,225.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,685.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in PACCAR by 1.8% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 8,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in PACCAR by 7.9% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in PACCAR by 1.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in PACCAR by 0.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 52,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

