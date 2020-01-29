Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) has been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned Pacific Coast Oil Trust an industry rank of 4 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROYT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Coast Oil Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pacific Coast Oil Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Shares of Pacific Coast Oil Trust stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.51. The stock had a trading volume of 644,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,755. Pacific Coast Oil Trust has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $2.37. The company has a market cap of $20.27 million, a P/E ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.30.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a $0.0038 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. Pacific Coast Oil Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.15%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pacific Coast Oil Trust stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Pacific Coast Oil Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pacific Coast Oil Trust Company Profile

Pacific Coast Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits and royalty interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in California. Its properties include Orcutt properties located in the Santa Maria Basin; and West Pico, East Coyote, and Sawtelle properties located in the Los Angeles Basin of California.

