Pacific Global Focused High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:FJNK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Pacific Global Focused High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:FJNK) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of 0.082 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th.

FJNK remained flat at $$25.18 during trading on Wednesday. Pacific Global Focused High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.89 and a fifty-two week high of $25.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.24.

