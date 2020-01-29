Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) Issues Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.20-1.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.65.

NYSE:PKG traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,113,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.68. Packaging Corp Of America has a twelve month low of $87.85 and a twelve month high of $114.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Packaging Corp Of America’s payout ratio is 39.35%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PKG shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Packaging Corp Of America from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. KeyCorp restated a sell rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $108.50.

In related news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total value of $214,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,149.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Packaging Corp Of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

