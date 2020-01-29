Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of approx $1.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.64. Packaging Corp Of America also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.20-1.20 EPS.

NYSE:PKG traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $104.94. 1,113,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,186. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Packaging Corp Of America has a 52 week low of $87.85 and a 52 week high of $114.78. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.68.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 10.94%. Packaging Corp Of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Packaging Corp Of America will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.35%.

PKG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Packaging Corp Of America from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Vertical Research downgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $108.50.

In other Packaging Corp Of America news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total value of $214,548.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,149.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Packaging Corp Of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

