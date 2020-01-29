Pandacoin Price Down 8.2% Over Last Week (PND)

Pandacoin (CURRENCY:PND) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Pandacoin has a market cap of $1.00 million and approximately $224.00 worth of Pandacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pandacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and BX Thailand. In the last week, Pandacoin has traded down 8.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HiCoin (XHI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 41.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Pandacoin Coin Profile

Pandacoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2014. Pandacoin’s total supply is 32,514,916,898 coins. Pandacoin’s official Twitter account is @PandaCoinPND and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pandacoin’s official website is pandacoin.tech.

Pandacoin Coin Trading

Pandacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, BX Thailand and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pandacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pandacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pandacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

