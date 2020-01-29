Panhandle Oil and Gas (PHX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect Panhandle Oil and Gas to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE:PHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $15.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 million. Panhandle Oil and Gas had a positive return on equity of 11.90% and a negative net margin of 78.48%. On average, analysts expect Panhandle Oil and Gas to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PHX stock opened at $7.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.19. The company has a market cap of $116.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 0.69. Panhandle Oil and Gas has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $16.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Panhandle Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 16.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PHX. ValuEngine upgraded Panhandle Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Panhandle Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Panhandle Oil and Gas from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

Panhandle Oil and Gas Company Profile

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, New Mexico, and North Dakota. As of September 30, 2018, the company owned perpetual ownership of 258,555 net mineral acres; leased 17,203 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,079 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 69 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

