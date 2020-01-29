Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Short Interest Update

Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,480,000 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the December 31st total of 6,780,000 shares. Approximately 26.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 761,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.8 days.

In other Papa John’s Int’l news, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 194,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total value of $11,738,550.84. Also, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 1,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total transaction of $102,216.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,134.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,100,552 shares of company stock worth $119,676,817. Company insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Papa John’s Int’l by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 233,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,773,000 after purchasing an additional 38,440 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Papa John’s Int’l by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 28,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Papa John’s Int’l by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,331,000 after purchasing an additional 59,317 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Papa John’s Int’l in the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, CNB Bank grew its position in Papa John’s Int’l by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PZZA shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Papa John’s Int’l to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. CL King started coverage on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.01. 488,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,611. Papa John’s Int’l has a fifty-two week low of $38.29 and a fifty-two week high of $67.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -129.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.41.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). Papa John’s Int’l had a negative return on equity of 12.34% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $403.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Papa John’s Int’l will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

