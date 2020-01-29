Parachute Trading Up 1.9% This Week (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 29th. During the last week, Parachute has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. Parachute has a market capitalization of $136,360.00 and $6,576.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Parachute token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010407 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Parachute Token Profile

PAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 384,193,868 tokens. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken. The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com.

Parachute Token Trading

Parachute can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

