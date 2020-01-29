ParallelCoin Price Up 10.2% Over Last Week (DUO)

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. ParallelCoin has a market cap of $163,284.00 and approximately $191.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ParallelCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00005543 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. In the last week, ParallelCoin has traded up 10.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.39 or 0.00645291 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00009666 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00007428 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00034583 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000528 BTC.

About ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin (CRYPTO:DUO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 22nd, 2015. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParallelCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParallelCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

