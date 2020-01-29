Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Raises Dividend to $1.02 Per Share

Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 1.02 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This is a boost from Park National’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01.

Park National has a payout ratio of 57.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

PRK traded down $0.79 on Wednesday, reaching $94.63. 67,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,545. Park National has a fifty-two week low of $86.85 and a fifty-two week high of $105.52.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $105.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.84 million.

In other news, Director Timothy S. Mclain sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $52,105.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Park National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd.

Park National Company Profile

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio and Northern Kentucky. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

