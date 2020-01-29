Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) Short Interest Update

Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, an increase of 14.1% from the December 31st total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 857,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.38, for a total transaction of $751,425.00. Also, CFO Catherine A. Suever sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $155,403.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,427 shares of company stock worth $2,263,771. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 185,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,450,000 after acquiring an additional 8,814 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 62.5% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at $199,000. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at $1,173,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 471.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 167,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,286,000 after buying an additional 138,363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PH opened at $196.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.57. Parker-Hannifin has a 52-week low of $152.18 and a 52-week high of $212.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $205.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.12. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.70%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PH. Gordon Haskett raised Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wolfe Research set a $189.00 price objective on Parker-Hannifin and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Parker-Hannifin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.46.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

