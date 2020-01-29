Parthenon LLC Buys 3,215 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Parthenon LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the quarter. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 3,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 64,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 28,082 shares during the last quarter. Lucas Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Lucas Capital Management now owns 38,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 324,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,417,000 after purchasing an additional 168,910 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,115,471. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.98 and a one year high of $45.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.23.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

