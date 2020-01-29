Parthenon LLC Buys 3,581 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Parthenon LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares during the quarter. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 149.8% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,507,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 99,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lucas Capital Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Lucas Capital Management now owns 91,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 10,735 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,316,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,045,352. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.10. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.79 and a 12 month high of $44.67.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.