Parthenon LLC Decreases Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Parthenon LLC cut its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300,051 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 37,091 shares during the quarter. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 307,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 441.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 60.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Sunday, December 8th. UBS Group raised General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.62.

Shares of NYSE GE traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.92. 169,132,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,679,168. The company has a market capitalization of $113.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. General Electric has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $12.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.14.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

