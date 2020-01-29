Parthenon LLC Has $1.89 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Parthenon LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Family Management Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 148.7% in the third quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

VOO stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $301.60. The company had a trading volume of 147,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,973,009. The business has a 50-day moving average of $297.75 and a 200-day moving average of $280.86. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $241.27 and a one year high of $305.92.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

