Parthenon LLC Has $7.13 Million Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Parthenon LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,298 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises 1.4% of Parthenon LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $7,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 19.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,605,412 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,609,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,720 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $161,357,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its position in American Express by 814.6% in the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 606,278 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $71,711,000 after buying an additional 539,986 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in American Express by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,620,043 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $191,619,000 after buying an additional 303,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Packer & Co Ltd purchased a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,551,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

NYSE:AXP traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,158,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,890,952. The firm has a market cap of $110.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.99 and a 200-day moving average of $122.09. American Express has a 12 month low of $100.54 and a 12 month high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 20.98%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AXP shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on American Express from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on American Express from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $122.00 price target on American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on American Express from $126.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.63.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $3,750,758.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,310,653.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $1,769,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,715,256.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.