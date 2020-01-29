Parthenon LLC Makes New Investment in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Parthenon LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 42,654 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,000. Parthenon LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Argan at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Argan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Argan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Argan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Argan by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Argan alerts:

In other Argan news, Director James W. Quinn acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $179,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 64,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,319,354.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Hibbert Watson acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.79 per share, for a total transaction of $35,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,423. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Argan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of Argan stock traded up $0.99 on Wednesday, hitting $43.35. 5,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,631. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.90 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.66. Argan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.43 and a 1-year high of $51.95.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The construction company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.38). Argan had a negative return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $58.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd.

Argan Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

See Also: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.