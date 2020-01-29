Parthenon LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Parthenon LLC decreased its holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Altria Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,832,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,972,000 after buying an additional 4,850,215 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,332,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,913,000 after purchasing an additional 281,053 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Altria Group by 27.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,187,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,368,000 after purchasing an additional 691,381 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Altria Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,063,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,280,000 after purchasing an additional 65,371 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Altria Group by 73.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,428,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,362 shares during the period. 62.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MO stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.59. 2,889,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,768,709. Altria Group Inc has a 52-week low of $39.30 and a 52-week high of $57.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.44 and a 200-day moving average of $47.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.44.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Altria Group had a return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 84.21%.

MO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America set a $54.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Argus set a $60.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

