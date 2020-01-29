Parthenon LLC Sells 850 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Parthenon LLC lessened its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group makes up about 1.1% of Parthenon LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $5,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,785,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,060,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,653,000 after purchasing an additional 123,754 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth $17,338,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 6,644.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 98,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,830,000 after purchasing an additional 97,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth $12,530,000. 79.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PNC shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PNC Financial Services Group from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.18.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 129,400 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $19,681,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 370,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,397,159. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 2,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.29, for a total value of $304,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,224,283.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,623 shares of company stock valued at $26,594,817 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PNC stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.90. The stock had a trading volume of 36,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,956. The stock has a market cap of $66.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.00. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52-week low of $118.70 and a 52-week high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 24.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

