Particl Price Hits $0.70 on Exchanges (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Particl has a total market capitalization of $6.80 million and approximately $18,772.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Particl coin can currently be bought for $0.70 or 0.00007554 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Bit-Z and LiteBit.eu. In the last seven days, Particl has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Particl alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000968 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000146 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000166 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Particl Profile

Particl (CRYPTO:PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 21st, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,710,397 coins. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Particl is particl.io.

Particl Coin Trading

Particl can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bit-Z, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Particl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Particl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.