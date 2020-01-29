Patientory Achieves Market Cap of $456,119.00 (PTOY)

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 29th. Over the last seven days, Patientory has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar. One Patientory token can now be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Liqui and LATOKEN. Patientory has a market cap of $456,119.00 and $559.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Patientory alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.63 or 0.03088631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010669 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00193149 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00029329 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00120830 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Patientory

Patientory was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here. Patientory’s official website is patientory.com.

Buying and Selling Patientory

Patientory can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Bittrex, Liqui, Upbit and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patientory should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Patientory using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Patientory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Patientory and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.