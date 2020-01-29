Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.61.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Cfra upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $22.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO opened at $23.54 on Wednesday. Patterson Companies has a fifty-two week low of $15.73 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.37.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.29%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Patterson Companies by 1.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 137,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,610,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 22,223 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 20,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 56,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 16,995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

