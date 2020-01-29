PAX Gold Market Cap Reaches $15.23 Million (PAXG)

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One PAX Gold token can now be purchased for approximately $1,587.98 or 0.16940842 BTC on major exchanges. PAX Gold has a total market cap of $15.23 million and $525,774.00 worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PAX Gold alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00036691 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $524.97 or 0.05601477 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00025578 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00128661 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00016767 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00033747 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002889 BTC.

About PAX Gold

PAXG is a token. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 9,593 tokens. The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal. The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos.

PAX Gold Token Trading

PAX Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PAX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAX Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.