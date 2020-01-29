Paxos Standard Market Capitalization Achieves $218.50 Million (PAX)

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Paxos Standard has a total market capitalization of $218.50 million and $388.39 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paxos Standard token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00010719 BTC on major exchanges including BW.com, KuCoin, MXC and Bitfinex. In the last week, Paxos Standard has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000079 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 139.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000386 BTC.

About Paxos Standard

Paxos Standard is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard's total supply is 217,505,534 tokens and its circulating supply is 217,505,434 tokens. Paxos Standard's official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard. Paxos Standard's official website is paxos.com/standard.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Paxos Standard Token Trading

Paxos Standard can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, HitBTC, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, P2PB2B, CoinBene, BCEX, FCoin, Coinsuper, Kyber Network, BitMart, Crex24, CoinExchange, Bitrue, CoinEx, Coinall, Sistemkoin, Binance, KuCoin, SouthXchange, WazirX, TOKOK, Coinbit, ZB.COM, Hotbit, Bittrex, MXC, C2CX, CoinPlace, OKEx, BW.com, DDEX, Bit-Z, ABCC, Bitfinex, BitMax, BigONE, OKCoin, Iquant and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paxos Standard using one of the exchanges listed above.

