PAYCENT (PYN) Trading 34.4% Higher This Week

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. PAYCENT has a market capitalization of $68,952.00 and $91,067.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAYCENT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, YoBit and CoinExchange. During the last week, PAYCENT has traded 34.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.93 or 0.03124650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010790 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00192184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000655 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00029544 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00118883 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PAYCENT Profile

PAYCENT’s launch date was September 18th, 2017. PAYCENT’s total supply is 14,689,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,364,156 tokens. The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PAYCENT is paycent.com.

PAYCENT Token Trading

PAYCENT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAYCENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAYCENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

