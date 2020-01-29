Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) Short Interest Down 8.6% in January

Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the December 31st total of 2,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 529,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

PAYC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Friday, January 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $261.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $302.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $230.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.33.

In related news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.78, for a total transaction of $5,319,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth $1,939,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Paycom Software by 178.9% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 59,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,559,000 after buying an additional 38,454 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter worth $4,104,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Paycom Software by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,454 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,058,000 after buying an additional 18,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYC traded up $3.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $322.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,046,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,130. The stock has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.45. Paycom Software has a fifty-two week low of $142.33 and a fifty-two week high of $324.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.46 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 38.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paycom Software will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

