Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Given New $146.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $132.00 to $146.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.85% from the company’s current price.

PCTY has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, October 31st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Paylocity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.50.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $140.59 on Wednesday. Paylocity has a twelve month low of $66.42 and a twelve month high of $145.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.22 and its 200 day moving average is $110.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 135.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.50.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.25. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $126.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Paylocity’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Paylocity will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $62,946.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael R. Haske sold 17,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total transaction of $2,211,190.26. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 796,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,464,373.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 504,350 shares of company stock worth $58,701,709 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Paylocity in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 10,400.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Paylocity by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. 65.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.