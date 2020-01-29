Paylocity (PCTY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $126.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.15 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Paylocity to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Shares of Paylocity stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.06. 32,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,446. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.56. Paylocity has a 12-month low of $66.42 and a 12-month high of $145.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PCTY shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.50.

In other Paylocity news, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 538 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $62,946.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael R. Haske sold 17,197 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total transaction of $2,211,190.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 796,892 shares in the company, valued at $102,464,373.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 504,350 shares of company stock worth $58,701,709. 37.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.