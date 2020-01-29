Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.39-3.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.49. Paypal also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.39-3.46 EPS.

Shares of PYPL traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.66. The stock had a trading volume of 9,174,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,214,245. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.53 and its 200 day moving average is $107.69. Paypal has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $121.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $137.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Paypal in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Nomura set a $139.00 price objective on Paypal and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Paypal in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $123.35.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $2,693,550.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 407,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,708,160.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total value of $3,123,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,523,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,379 shares of company stock valued at $9,197,226 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

