Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.39-3.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.8-21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.79 billion.Paypal also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.76-0.78 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on PYPL. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Paypal to $105.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Paypal from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $123.35.

Get Paypal alerts:

Shares of PYPL traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $116.66. 9,174,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,214,245. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Paypal has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $121.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.36 billion, a PE ratio of 54.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.27 and a 200-day moving average of $107.71.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total transaction of $3,123,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 437,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,523,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $2,693,550.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,708,160.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,379 shares of company stock worth $9,197,226 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.