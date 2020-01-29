Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Updates Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.76-0.78 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.78-4.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.85 billion.Paypal also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.39-3.46 EPS.

PYPL stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.66. 9,174,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,214,245. The company has a market cap of $137.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.27 and its 200 day moving average is $107.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Paypal has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $121.48.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Paypal in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Paypal from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Paypal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Nomura set a $139.00 price target on Paypal and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $123.35.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $2,693,550.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 407,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,708,160.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total value of $3,123,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,523,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 88,379 shares of company stock valued at $9,197,226. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

