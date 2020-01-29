Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.76-0.78 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.82. Paypal also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.39-3.46 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on PYPL. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Paypal from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Paypal in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paypal has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $123.35.

Shares of Paypal stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $116.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,174,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,214,245. Paypal has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $121.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.53 and a 200 day moving average of $107.69. The company has a market capitalization of $137.36 billion, a PE ratio of 54.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $2,693,550.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,793 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,160.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total value of $3,123,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 437,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,523,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,379 shares of company stock valued at $9,197,226 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

