Paytomat (PTI) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $62,421.00

Paytomat (CURRENCY:PTI) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 29th. One Paytomat token can currently be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, BigONE and Chaince. Paytomat has a market cap of $912,533.00 and approximately $62,421.00 worth of Paytomat was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Paytomat has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Paytomat alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.33 or 0.03086315 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010764 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00193820 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00029237 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00121901 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Paytomat Profile

Paytomat’s total supply is 3,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 166,030,078 tokens. The Reddit community for Paytomat is /r/Paytomat and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Paytomat’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Paytomat’s official message board is medium.com/@paytomat. The official website for Paytomat is paytomat.com.

Paytomat Token Trading

Paytomat can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Chaince, ABCC and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paytomat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paytomat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paytomat using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Paytomat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paytomat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.