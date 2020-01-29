PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) Insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora Purchases 200,000 Shares

PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.79 per share, for a total transaction of $5,358,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 24th, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora bought 300,100 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.81 per share, for a total transaction of $8,045,681.00.

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora bought 212,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.87 per share, for a total transaction of $6,120,440.00.

On Friday, January 17th, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora bought 553,796 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.92 per share, for a total transaction of $16,569,576.32.

On Thursday, December 12th, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora bought 150,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.84 per share, for a total transaction of $4,476,000.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora bought 593,420 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.79 per share, for a total transaction of $18,271,401.80.

On Thursday, December 5th, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora bought 811,427 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.97 per share, for a total transaction of $25,129,894.19.

On Friday, November 29th, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora bought 150,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.29 per share, for a total transaction of $4,693,500.00.

On Tuesday, November 26th, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora bought 82,355 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.40 per share, for a total transaction of $2,585,947.00.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora bought 300,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.91 per share, for a total transaction of $9,573,000.00.

On Monday, November 11th, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora bought 5,028 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.56 per share, for a total transaction of $163,711.68.

NYSE:PBF traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,239,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,858. PBF Energy Inc has a one year low of $21.09 and a one year high of $37.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.36, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.79 and a 200 day moving average of $28.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. PBF Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. PBF Energy’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Tudor Pickering raised PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $30.00 target price on PBF Energy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on PBF Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised PBF Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PBF Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBF. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in PBF Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $29,220,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $32,081,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in PBF Energy by 178.4% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,076,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,759,000 after acquiring an additional 689,666 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in PBF Energy by 177.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 484,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,187,000 after acquiring an additional 310,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in PBF Energy by 578.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 282,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,672,000 after acquiring an additional 240,571 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

