PCHAIN Price Tops $0.0041 on Major Exchanges (PI)

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 29th. In the last week, PCHAIN has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. PCHAIN has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and approximately $54,779.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PCHAIN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Bibox, Hotbit and Switcheo Network.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00036471 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $510.75 or 0.05508153 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00025264 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00127758 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00017159 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002726 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00033862 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002814 BTC.

PCHAIN Token Profile

PI is a token. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2018. PCHAIN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 399,872,509 tokens. PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org. PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org. The official message board for PCHAIN is medium.com/@PCHAIN.

PCHAIN Token Trading

PCHAIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bibox, DEx.top, DDEX, Bilaxy, Hotbit and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PCHAIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

