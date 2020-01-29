PDATA Price Hits $0.0007 on Top Exchanges (PDATA)

PDATA (CURRENCY:PDATA) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. PDATA has a total market cap of $235,659.00 and $4,321.00 worth of PDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PDATA token can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including Coinbit and Coineal. During the last seven days, PDATA has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $293.54 or 0.03139038 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010708 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00191665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029758 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00119006 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About PDATA

PDATA’s total supply is 533,872,007 tokens and its circulating supply is 359,888,921 tokens. PDATA’s official message board is medium.com/pdata-token. PDATA’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PDATA is www.opiria.io. The Reddit community for PDATA is /r/PDATA.

Buying and Selling PDATA

PDATA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and Coineal. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PDATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PDATA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PDATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

