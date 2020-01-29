PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.62.

PDCE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tudor Pickering raised shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Cfra upgraded PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th.

PDC Energy stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,341. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PDC Energy has a twelve month low of $19.57 and a twelve month high of $47.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.16.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy producer reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.69). PDC Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $365.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PDC Energy will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $95,595.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,892.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PDCE. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,140,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,631 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 11,859 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of PDC Energy by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,857 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $13,052,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 92,149 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,323,000 after buying an additional 7,828 shares in the last quarter.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

