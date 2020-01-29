Peabody Energy (BTU) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect Peabody Energy to post earnings of ($0.76) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.64). Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Peabody Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BTU stock opened at $6.95 on Wednesday. Peabody Energy has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $37.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $774.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.12.

In other Peabody Energy news, CEO Glenn L. Kellow sold 2,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $28,801.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 821,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,098,441.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,071 shares of company stock valued at $50,000. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

BTU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley downgraded Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Peabody Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Peabody Energy to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

