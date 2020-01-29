Peercoin (PPC) Price Reaches $0.22 on Top Exchanges

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. One Peercoin coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00002391 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, Bittylicious, HitBTC and Poloniex. Over the last week, Peercoin has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar. Peercoin has a total market cap of $5.79 million and $115,546.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Peercoin Profile

PPC is a coin. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2014. Peercoin’s total supply is 25,954,759 coins. Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net.

Buying and Selling Peercoin

Peercoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bittylicious, SouthXchange, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Poloniex, WEX, HitBTC, Tux Exchange, BX Thailand, Livecoin, Bitsane, CoinEgg and Trade By Trade. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

