Peerplays Trading Up 35.6% Over Last Week (PPY)

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. In the last seven days, Peerplays has traded up 35.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Peerplays coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00002788 BTC on popular exchanges. Peerplays has a total market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $249,799.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $290.14 or 0.03095759 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010682 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00192726 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00028841 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00121587 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Peerplays Coin Profile

Peerplays’ launch date was April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Peerplays’ official website is www.peerplays.com.

Buying and Selling Peerplays

Peerplays can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peerplays should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peerplays using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

