PegNet (PEG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.10 Million

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. Over the last week, PegNet has traded 100.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PegNet coin can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. PegNet has a total market capitalization of $3.10 million and approximately $23,294.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PegNet alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $286.78 or 0.03092824 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010797 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00192226 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000653 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00029598 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00118586 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About PegNet

PegNet’s total supply is 2,068,425,866 coins. PegNet’s official website is pegnet.org.

PegNet Coin Trading

PegNet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PegNet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PegNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PegNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PegNet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.