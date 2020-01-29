Peloton’s (PTON) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $36.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $32.00. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 14.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PTON. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Peloton in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Peloton in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on Peloton in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Peloton in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Peloton in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Peloton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $31.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Peloton has a 1 year low of $20.46 and a 1 year high of $37.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.09.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $228.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.35 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Peloton will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,022,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton during the fourth quarter worth about $509,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in Peloton by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 82,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton during the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Peloton during the fourth quarter worth about $606,000. 21.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Peloton

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

