Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target Increased to C$62.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.19% from the stock’s previous close.

PPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$54.00 price objective on Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$55.50.

PPL traded up C$0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$50.74. The company had a trading volume of 309,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,031. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$48.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$48.28. The company has a market cap of $26.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of C$45.44 and a 12-month high of C$51.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.5099999 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul John Murphy sold 15,000 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.15, for a total transaction of C$752,293.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$649,881.28. Also, Senior Officer Claudia D’orazio sold 69,535 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.00, for a total value of C$3,476,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$268,450.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

