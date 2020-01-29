Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The asset manager reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $23.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.53 million. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.97%. On average, analysts expect Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ PFLT opened at $12.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $471.86 million, a PE ratio of 41.66 and a beta of 0.74. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a 1 year low of $11.14 and a 1 year high of $13.42.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.44%. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is presently 97.44%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PFLT shares. ValuEngine upgraded Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in a report on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

In related news, CEO Arthur H. Penn acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.78 per share, for a total transaction of $106,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Arthur H. Penn acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.03 per share, for a total transaction of $96,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

