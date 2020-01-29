PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

In other news, CEO Arthur H. Penn purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.17 per share, with a total value of $98,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,339.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 515.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 4,541 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in PennantPark Investment in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PennantPark Investment in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in PennantPark Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in PennantPark Investment in the third quarter valued at about $159,000. 38.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PNNT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.57. 6,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,225. PennantPark Investment has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $7.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.79 million, a P/E ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The asset manager reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $27.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PennantPark Investment will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.96%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.